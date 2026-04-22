4/21 Sports Brief

Mike Vrabel says he’s had difficult conversations after publication of photos with NFL reporter

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that he’s had “difficult conversations with people I care about,” including his family, his coaching staff and players, following the publication of photos of the Patriots coach and longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort. The photos were of Vrabel and Russini at a Sedona resort and were taken before the annual NFL meetings that began in Phoenix on March 29, according to the New York Post, which published the photos. Vrabel and Russini, who are both married, released written statements to the Post after the publication of the story downplaying what the photos depict. But Russini resigned from The Athletic less than a week later after the Post’s report prompted an internal investigation at The New York Times-owned sports outlet.

Victor Wembanyama has a concussion after falling face-first to court in loss to Blazers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has a concussion. Wembanyama tumbled face-first to the court and exited in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s playoff loss to Portland and was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Any extended absence by Wembanyama would be a massive blow to San Antonio, which finished with the league’s second-best record behind the versatile 7-foot-4 center from France. Under league guidelines, a player in the concussion protocol must have at least 48 hours of inactivity and recovery and then hit several benchmarks before returning to play.

Road teams pushing back in early days of NBA playoffs, stealing away the home-court advantages

The first six games in this season’s playoffs all had something in common. The home teams all prevailed, winning by an average of 18.5 points per game. And since then, chaos. Road teams figured out how to avoid being pushovers. Of the six first-round series that have completed two games, only two higher-seeded teams — Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers — have managed to hold serve at home and take 2-0 series leads. Oklahoma City could join the Cavaliers and Lakers in that club if it beats Phoenix in Game 2 of that series on Wednesday.

Mexico to beef up security at tourist sites after shooting at pyramids in lead up to World Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government is boosting security at tourist sites in preparation for the World Cup after a man opened fire at the Teotihuacan pyramids. The Monday shooting killed a Canadian tourist and injured a dozen others. This incident comes less than two months before the FIFA World Cup, which Mexico will co-host. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the attack was isolated and acknowledged security gaps at the site. Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch announced increased National Guard presence and enhanced surveillance. Despite security improvements, concerns remain about violence during the tournament. FIFA expressed confidence in Mexico’s ability to host safely.

LeBron scores 28, leads short-handed Lakers past Durant’s Rockets again 101-94 for 2-0 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Houston Rockets for a 101-94 victory and a stunning 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Marcus Smart had 25 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who have twice overcome the absences of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with a team effort led by the 41-year-old James. Los Angeles did it again in Game 2 despite the return of Kevin Durant, who scored just three of his 23 points in the second half against the Lakers’ tenacious defense.

Edgecombe, Maxey have big scoring nights, 76ers beat Celtics 111-97 to tie first-round series

BOSTON (AP) — V.J. Edgecombe had 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing through pain after taking a hard fall early in the game, Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to tie their playoff series at one game apiece. Edgecombe connected on six of the 76ers’ 19 3-pointers. Maxey also had nine assists as Philadelphia bounced back after getting blown out 123-91 in Game 1. The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 36 points. Jayson Tatum added 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Kings interim coach D.J. Smith hit by shattered glass as panel breaks behind LA bench in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles interim coach D.J. Smith quickly ducked when shattered glass fell on him after a pane broke behind the Kings bench Tuesday night in Game 2 against Colorado. It happened right after Quinton Byfield was stopped on a penalty shot by Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood with 16:48 remaining in the second period. The glass began to sway as fans pounded on it in excitement and then gave way, with pieces raining on Smith. He covered his head and then brushed the glass off his suit before heading down the tunnel to the locker room. He returned a few minutes later. The Avalanche cleanup crew brought out shovels and buckets to clean up the fragments from the LA bench.

Nicolas Roy scores on rebound 7:44 into OT, Avs rally for 2-1 win over Kings to take 2-0 series lead

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored on a rebound 7:44 into overtime and Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves, including a penalty shot, as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Roy put the winner through the legs of Brandt Clarke and into the net to set off a wild celebration. The game was halted for roughly 17 minutes in the second period when a pane of glass shattered behind the Kings bench, sending pieces raining on interim coach D.J. Smith. The incident occurred right after Quinton Byfield was stopped on a penalty shot by Wedgewood and fans began to celebrate by pounding on the glass. It gave way.

Mets fans mostly stay home but fill Citi Field with late boos as New York’s skid hits 12 games

NEW YORK (AP) — The flailing Mets returned home Tuesday to a quieter reception than manager Carlos Mendoza and players anticipated with the club trying to snap an 11-game losing streak. The tone changed once it became clear the skid was going to last at least another night. Embattled closer Devin Williams allowed a tiebreaking RBI single to Luke Keaschall in the ninth inning and New York lost its 12th straight, falling 5-3 to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. The Mets have the worst record in the majors at 7-16. The skid is their longest since they dropped 12 straight from Aug. 10-23, 2002.

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan resigns after 6 seasons

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has resigned after six seasons, opting to step aside rather than work with a new front office. President and CEO Michael Reinsdorf made it clear after firing executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley near the end of the season that he wanted the 60-year-old Donovan to remain on the job. He said anyone who wanted to bring in a new coach was “probably not the right candidate for us.” Now, it looks like whoever the Bulls hire to run their organization will get that opportunity.