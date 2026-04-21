America, You Have a Weed Problem

Commentary

Marijuana is marketed and sold as medicine. Regular users claim any number of health benefits, from pain relief and increased sleep to anxiety relief. And users do giggle a lot, so they must be happy, right?

When the science is separated from the hype, though, it becomes clear that marijuana is actually an anti-medicine.

Most medicines have a host of potential side effects, which pharmacies must list in fine print on packaging, and which prescribers are required to discuss with their patients. Usually, the side effects are tolerable or rare.

But marijuana is not benign for anyone. The “dispensaries”—a euphemism for pot shops—do not provide their customers with any list of potential side effects, even though some of these side effects impact 100% of users.

Medicine is not candy. Disguising marijuana with fruity and sweet flavors encourages addiction. No one puts their cholesterol medication in a gummy to make it more fun to treat disease.

Dosages of genuine medicine are never arbitrarily determined by the patient, yet marijuana “patients” are able to dose themselves. After all, the pot shops want to sell more.

These are some of the known side effects that come from THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and most occur no matter how the THC is consumed.

So much for the side effects of marijuana. But what about the supposed benefits for users? Perhaps they are so earth-shattering that they make the side effects feel like a fair trade.

Insomnia . Pot shops advertise marijuana for insomnia, but it is only a superficial fix that does not cure insomnia. Sleeplessness is actually a withdrawal symptom of stopping marijuana. Regular users therefore think that marijuana helps them to sleep because they have such trouble sleeping when they stop. Users need to wait at least a month for the stored THC to clear their body, meaning that withdrawal symptoms can linger for a significant period of time.

. Pot shops advertise marijuana for insomnia, but it is only a superficial fix that does not cure insomnia. Sleeplessness is actually a withdrawal symptom of stopping marijuana. Regular users therefore think that marijuana helps them to sleep because they have such trouble sleeping when they stop. Users need to wait at least a month for the stored THC to clear their body, meaning that withdrawal symptoms can linger for a significant period of time. Anxiety . Far from treating the problem, marijuana actually intensifies anxiety. Higher THC levels in a person’s body elevate anxiety by overstimulating the amygdala (the brain’s fear center), according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

. Far from treating the problem, marijuana actually intensifies anxiety. Higher THC levels in a person’s body elevate anxiety by overstimulating the amygdala (the brain’s fear center), according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Weaning off opioids . The University of Sydney analyzed 54 randomly controlled trials from 1980-2025 in a study just published in The Lancet, which found no evidence that marijuana alleviates any mental condition, including opioid-use disorder.

. The University of Sydney analyzed 54 randomly controlled trials from 1980-2025 in a study just published in The Lancet, which found no evidence that marijuana alleviates any mental condition, including opioid-use disorder. Pain. In 2024, the American Society of Clinical Oncology said there is insufficient evidence to recommend marijuana for cancer pain.

But what about anecdotes of people who say they have been helped? They are rationalizing their recreational use under the guise of medicine.

These potheads are like the drunks who self-medicate with bourbon; everyone recognizes that the bourbon is not a genuine medicine that aids in their recovery. Addicted people are easing their withdrawal symptoms, not treating the underlying causes of their addiction.

America has a marijuana problem: 15% of Americans have used marijuana in the last month. There are now more daily pot smokers than daily drinkers.

Unfortunately, the marketing campaign to legalize and sell marijuana convinced Americans that marijuana is a harmless medicine.

Marijuana has been and should stay a Schedule 1 drug because it has no medical use, demonstrable side effects, and a high potential for abuse.

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Anne Schlafly

Anne Schlafly is chairman of Eagle Forum and the author of “Throwing Children Under the Cannabis.”

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