Apply Separately for State, Federal Assistance for December Storms in Washington

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – Washingtonians who experienced losses in the December storms and flooding may apply for Individual Assistance programs offered by the state and federal governments.

How to apply for FEMA assistance:

Online:

disasterassistance.gov

Deadline is June 10, 2026.

FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-caused expenses. If someone has applied with the state, they must also apply with FEMA to receive federal assistance.

Anyone using video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

Those in the following areas who experienced disaster-related damage may be eligible for assistance from FEMA: Chelan, Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom Counties – including the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, Lummi Nation, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Nisqually Indian Tribe, Nooksack Indian Tribe, Puyallup Tribe, Quinault Indian Nation, Samish Indian Nation, Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Squaxin Island Tribe, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Tulalip Tribes, and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.

The state of Washington, in coordination with The Salvation Army, is also accepting applications from disaster survivors to determine if they are eligible for separate state cash assistance. Those affected by the disaster should submit a Needs Assessment Form to the state. That form is found atSAHelp.org. The deadline to apply is April 27, 2026.

Survivors may be eligible for the following assistance:

Household Needs Grant to cover urgent needs.

Home replacement for recreational vehicles or campers used as primary residences. For help, call 833-719-4981.

State Individual Assistance is available for those who live in King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit or Whatcom counties. Visit December 2025 atmospheric river flooding | Washington State Military Department to learn more about eligibility requirements.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to Washington businesses, private nonprofit (PNP) organizations, homeowners and residents. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. For more information, call 800-659-2955. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

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