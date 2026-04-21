Wyden Blasts Trump’s Energy Secretary Over Sabotaging Energy Supply as Utility Costs Soar

At key Senate hearing, Wyden sounds alarm on self-inflicted energy crisis, delayed wildfire risk reduction work ahead of fire season

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today blasted Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright over the Trump administration’s decision to sabotage new clean energy projects as energy demand continues to rise and Americans’ energy costs skyrocket.

“When energy demand is up, supply is tight, manufacturing is down, and utility costs are going through the roof, why would you continue this ideological crusade against clean energy that clearly is not working?” Wyden said at today’s Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing.

Wyden authored the landmark clean energy tax credits passed into law under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2021, which helped level the playing field for wind and solar energy, generated new energy projects nationwide, and led to a manufacturing boom. Last year, under their One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans ended gutted clean energy tax credits, constraining energy supply as demand rises. The Trump Administration has also further delayed permits for wind and solar projects, and the proposed budget for the Department of Energy slashes renewable energy, climate science, and energy efficiency programs.

Wyden also pressed Secretary Wright at today’s hearing over his decision to illegally withhold federal funds for his Disaster Safe Power Grid Act, which was incorporated into the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021 and helped communities reduce the risk of wildfire ignition by power lines. Wyden slammed Wright over delaying funding for these projects ahead of what’s promising to be a devastating wildfire season for Oregon and the West.

Video of Wyden’s exchange with Secretary Wright is here.

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