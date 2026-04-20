Thanks for the tip? Passengers leave snake behind in Uber

We can’t speak to whether the price went up, but we’re guessing this Uber driver’s adrenaline certainly surged upon seeing what his passengers left behind.

According to ABC station WPVI, the driver had picked up two passengers from a reptile show in Philadelphia. At some point during the trip, the passengers informed the driver that the “contents” of their bag had fallen out.

You might see where this is going, but the passengers maintained that they were missing jewelry and asked the driver if they could search for it. The driver, however, said he was unable to stop, and finished up his shift before heading home.

The next morning, the driver discovered that the “jewelry” the passengers left behind was in fact a ball python. He called the Exeter Township Police Department, and police arrived to retrieve the snake.

Here’s hoping the passengers at least left a tip along with the snake.