Please stop crashing into this Minneapolis restaurant

If you ever visit Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room in Minneapolis, maybe prepare to duck, duck, grey duck out of the way.

The restaurant was recently hit by a car, which owners tell ABC affiliate KSTP has happened over 20 times since the establishment opened in 2010.

“[When] something like this happens, it can be eye-opening, and we’ll think about what we can do to prevent something like that,” assistant general manager Jack Hammond says.

According to KSTP, the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stanley’s social media, team, meanwhile, seems to be taking the situation in stride, posting images of the crash on Facebook alongside the caption, “Well… that’s one way to get a table.”

“Car vs. building: car wins,” the post adds.

While crashing into Stanley’s seems like a popular thing to do, you can also just make a reservation online.