Michael Malone takes over at North Carolina as the Tar Heels turn to an outsider from the NBA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired NBA championship-winning coach Michael Malone to lead the Tar Heels’ basketball program. Malone acknowledged at his introductory news conference on Tuesday that he’s an outsider, having not played or coached for the Tar Heels. But he says he thinks the program is “ready to embrace somebody new.” The 54-year-old Malone signed a six-year deal worth $50 million in base salary. He won an NBA title as coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2023 but was abruptly fired near the end of last season. Malone replaces Hubert Davis, who was fired last month after five seasons.

Jayson Tatum knew it would happen eventually. It still won’t make his return to Madison Square Garden for Thursday’s matchup with thew New York Knicks any easier for him. That will mark the first time he’s returned to the famed New York City arena since he was carried of the court since rupturing his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinals lolss to the Knicks.