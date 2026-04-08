4/07 Sports Brief

Brawl breaks out between Braves pitcher Reynaldo López and Angels slugger Jorge Soler

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López and Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler were ejected after getting into a brawl Tuesday night. Soler homered off López in the first inning, then was hit by a 96 mph fastball from the right-hander his next time up. In the fifth, Soler charged the mound after López threw a high-and-inside wild pitch that tipped off catcher Jonah Heim’s mitt. At first, López held up his hands as the two glared at each other before both started throwing punches. The benches and bullpens emptied as players from both teams tried to separate the two. Atlanta manager Walt Weiss was among those who tackled Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP with the Braves. He and López were teammates with Atlanta in 2024.

Rory McIlroy is taking a champion’s victory lap at Augusta National ahead of his Masters defense

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy thought winning the Masters was one of the greatest days of his career. Returning as the champion is also pretty sweet. He has been taking what amounts to a victory lap ahead of the Masters. And then he gets back to the golf in time for the opening round on Thursday. McIlroy says a weight has been lifted off his shoulders by finally getting that green jacket in his 17th attempt. He expects a difficult test this week, with a forecast for hot and dry weather. McIlroy is trying to become only the fourth back-to-back winner at Augusta National.

Defending champion PSG hosts 6-time winner Liverpool in Champions League quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts out-of-form Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Resisting an early PSG onslaught at Parc des Princes on Wednesday is key to Liverpool’s chances of keeping the tie alive heading into the second leg at Anfield next week. When the two sides met last season in the round of 16, PSG advanced on penalties against six-time champion Liverpool following an intense battle over two legs. While Liverpool was arguably the pre-match favorite in last year’s encounter, it’s a different story now and Arne Slot’s team will be trophyless unless it wins the Champions League.

It’s Yamal vs. Griezmann as Barcelona hosts Atletico in Champions League quarterfinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou will pit a teenage phenom against one of La Liga’s fading greats. Barcelona’s hopes of ending an 11-year wait for another European Cup will largely rest on the performances of 18-year-old Lamine Yamal. The Spain playmaker has scored in three consecutive Champions League games. Atletico for its part will look later Wednesday for inspiration from forward Antoine Griezmann. The club’s all-time top scorer wants to end his stellar run with Atletico on a high note before the 35-year-old leaves for the MLS.

Fernando Mendoza to watch the NFL draft from Miami with family and friends, AP source says

Fernando Mendoza, expected to go first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, will watch the NFL draft with family and friends in Miami, someone with knowledge of the quarterback’s plans said Tuesday. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Mendoza hasn’t made his plans public. The draft will take place in Pittsburgh starting on April 23, and many top players will be there to receive congratulations and a hug from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. But players, even those who are drafted first, sometimes prefer to watch from a different location.

No Dexter Lawrence looms over the start of John Harbaugh’s first offseason program as Giants coach

The start of John Harbaugh’s first offseason program as coach of the New York Giants comes with a significant absence looming over it. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence was one of three players not present for the voluntary beginning of phase one after word emerged Monday that he requested a trade. Harbaugh estimated the prospects were high for Lawrence to remain with the Giants. Cornerback Paulson Adebo was also absent with no reason given, according to Harbaugh, who is still getting to know his new team as he takes over following 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum reluctantly preparing for 1st trip to New York since Achilles injury

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum knew it would happen eventually. It still won’t make his return to Madison Square Garden for Thursday’s matchup with thew New York Knicks any easier for him. That will mark the first time he’s returned to the famed New York City arena since he was carried of the court since rupturing his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinals lolss to the Knicks. He acknowledges it’s not something he’s looking forward to, but called it a necessary step his recovery process.

Avalanche clinch top spot in Western Conference and shift focus to bigger goals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar isn’t ready to plan any parades just yet. Moments after the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Tuesday night to clinch Central Division and top seed in the Western Conference, Bednar was already focusing on the next step toward the ultimate goal of a Stanley Cup. It is the third time in five seasons, and first since 2023, that the Avalanche finished as the top team in the conference. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs that season, but won the organization’s third Stanley Cup after finishing first in the Western Conference in 2022.

Cubs ace Cade Horton headed for elbow surgery, will miss the rest of the 2026 season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton will miss the rest of the 2026 season after an MRI revealed UCL damage in his right elbow. Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Horton will have surgery, though the exact procedure won’t be known until doctors go in. Horton, 24, walked off the mound in Cleveland on April 3 after just 17 pitches, his velocity dropping suddenly in the second inning. It will be his second elbow surgery. He went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA and finished second in 2025 NL Rookie of the Year voting. The Cubs are already without ace Justin Steele.