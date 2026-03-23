Students witness BS — bull sighting — at school

While students may think it’s bull they have to go to school, this bull was hoping to catch a class.

The Eudora Police Department in Kansas reports that a bull was spotted loose in a field close to the local Eudora High School.

“While ‘livestock wrangling’ isn’t in the police academy curriculum, teamwork prevailed!” Eudora PD writes in a Facebook post. “With help from Eudora City Fire Department, the bull was safely escorted back into its trailer — no injuries, no tickets, and thankfully, no one got bullied in the process.”

The post adds, “The bull has returned home, and we’re happy to report it’s off the streets and out of trouble… at least for now.”

When they get home, the students can tell their parents all about the BS, or bull sighting, that happened at school that day.