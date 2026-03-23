Honey badger don’t care, but you’ll care about this badger

Anyone with access to the internet in the early 2010s certainly knows that honey badgers don’t care. But perhaps this badger of the non-honey variety was at least a little bit concerned with its studies.

According to California’s City of Madera Police Department, a badger was spotted in a storage closet inside of the local Madera High School.

“While our officers handle a wide variety of calls, wildlife incidents like this are extremely rare,” the Madera PD writes in a Facebook post. “Situations involving wildlife are governed by specific state regulations regarding the capture and relocation of animals, which is why we rely on trained wildlife professionals for assistance.”

The post adds that the badger was “safely captured and removed from the location.”

“We appreciate the cooperation of school staff while the situation was resolved and are grateful for our partnerships with agencies like Fish and Wildlife that help ensure both public safety and the safe handling of wildlife,” the post concludes.

Several commenters noted that the mascot of Madera’s rival school, Yosemite High, is, you guessed it, a badger.