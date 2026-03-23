1st look at Google Maps’ major AI upgrade with new ‘Ask Maps’ and 3D navigation tools

Google Maps is getting a major AI-powered update with a suite of new features designed to make navigation more intuitive, personalized and conversational.

The tech giant gave ABC’s Good Morning America an exclusive first look at the biggest navigation redesign in more than 10 years, utilizing Gemini, the company’s multimodal AI model.

The new “Ask Maps” feature is an AI-enhanced operation that allows Google Maps users to pose complex, real-world questions like finding a tennis court with lights or a hair salon that specializes in curly hair, with results sourced from reviews, websites and photos.

The tool draws from information already tied to a user’s activity and past searches, along with data from across 300 million places and 500 million reviewers, to allow Maps to respond in a more personalized way.

Google’s vice president of Maps, Miriam Daniel, told ABC News the new experience marks a major shift for the platform.

“It is personalized to you,” she said. “Maps is what you use when you want to go out in the physical world, so you can turn those plans into actions instantly.”

The new updates also include a redesign of driving directions, which now makes some buildings appear transparent on the map to help drivers visually anticipate what’s ahead.

“See-through buildings help you look around the corner and prepare for your next two turns,” Daniel explained.

The new feature began to roll out Thursday in the mobile app, with the AI enhancements coming soon to Apple CarPlay.

The company said it’s still finalizing timing for auto-integration but confirmed that “Ask Maps” and the broader AI tools will reach more users over the next several weeks.