Holy smokes! Nun caught in ‘wrong place at the wrong time’ during raid on Miami smoke shop

When it comes to smoke and the Catholic Church, usually we’re talking about a new pope being elected. In this case, though, the smoke was of a different variety.

As reported by the Miami New Times, a SWAT raid occurred at Miami smoke shop. While that in and of itself might not be too out of the ordinary, footage of the raid showed a solitary nun sitting just outside of the chaos.

“What is Sister Mary Juana doing there?” asked one commenter.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department tells the New Times that the nun wasn’t involved with the shop or the raid and was simply “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“She had no involvement with the business,” the statement reads.

It’s good to know that this sister isn’t back in another kind of habit.