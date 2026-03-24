3/23 Sports Brief

Virginia becomes first First Four team to reach Sweet Sixteen after 83-75 double-OT win over Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kymora Johnson scored 28 points as 10th-seeded Virginia became the first First Four to reach the regional semifinals after an 83-75 double-overtime win over No. 2 seed Iowa on Monday in a women’s NCAA Tournament second-round game. The Cavaliers (22-11) won three games in five days, defeating Arizona State 57-55 in Thursday’s First Four game, following that with an 82-73 overtime win over Georgia in Saturday’s first-round game, and then the Hawkeyes (27-7), who were playing in front of a sellout home crowd of 14,332. Johnson scored 14 of her points in the two overtimes. Ava Heiden led Iowa with 26 points.

Robot strike zone will create winners and losers among pitchers, batters who earned human calls

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new Automated Ball-Strike System changes how pitches get called, and some players gain while others lose. On Wednesday night, it makes its regular-season debut when the Yankees play the Giants. Statcast data shows Kyle Hendriks led in strikes called on pitches that missed the zone over the past decade, and Aaron Nola and Kevin Gausman also benefitted. Patrick Corbin lost the most pitches that were called balls even though they were in the zone. Among batters, Mookie Betts led in called strikes out of the zone.

Shiffrin takes big lead in World Cup slalom that could seal a record sixth overall title

HAFJELL, Norway (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has made a strong start to a World Cup slalom that could seal a record-tying sixth overall title. The standout slalom skier in World Cup history took a huge lead of 1.10 seconds in the first run on an unusually long course at Hafjell in Norway. Shiffrin started the race 45 points ahead of Emma Aicher in the World Cup overall standings. The German allrounder was fourth fastest on Tuesday morning trailing by 1.38. If their positions hold Shiffrin will earn 100 points and take a lead of 95 into the season-ending giant slalom on Wednesday.

Fudd’s 34 points, 8 3-pointers powers UConn past Syracuse and into Sweet 16 for 32nd straight time

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 26 of her 34 points in the first half in her final game at Gampel Pavilion and UConn used a 31-0 run to roll to a 98-45 win over Syracuse to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the 32nd season in a row. Fudd’s eight 3-pointers were one short of the NCAA Tournament single-game record. Sarah Strong had 18 points and seven rebounds as UConn won its 52nd consecutive game. Blanca Quinonez added 18 points for UConn, which plays North Carolina in the Fort Worth 1 regional semifinal. Uche Izoje had 12 points and Sophie Burrows had 10 for Syracuse.

Victor Wembanyama wants the MVP award, and wants to leave no doubt by season’s end

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is making it clear: He wants to win the NBA’s MVP award this season. The San Antonio star — moments after his team officially clinched its first Southwest Division title in nine seasons — detailed some elements of his MVP case on Monday night after the red-hot Spurs beat the Miami Heat 136-111 for their 22nd win in their last 24 games.

Stephen Curry will participate in play-in tourney for Warriors if he’s able, coach Steve Kerr says

DALLAS (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry will be available for the play-in tournament if his ailing right knee allows. Kerr is dismissing the notion that the Warriors would sit their superstar without a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Curry’s planned return to practice was put off at least two more days by the medical staff. The Warriors are wrapping up a six-game road trip, and the 38-year-old guard will be re-evaluated when the team gets home. Curry hasn’t played since Jan. 30 as he deals with patella-femoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in the knee.

WNBA players unanimously approve a new 7-year collective bargaining agreement through 2032

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA players have unanimously approved the new collective bargaining agreement with more than 90% participating in voting over the weekend. The seven-year CBA, which will begin this season and run through 2032, represents a landmark labor deal for the WNBA and its players. The union says the deal “delivers consequential economic progress and expanded benefits that support players on and off the court.” Once the WNBA Board of Governors approves the CBA it will become official. Then there will be a sprint to the start of the regular season on May 8.

Down to 4 defensemen, Senators hold the Rangers to the fewest shots by an NHL team since 2003

NEW YORK (AP) — The Ottawa Senators held the New York Rangers to a record-low nine shots on goal in a 2-1 win — even after losing two more players to injury. The Senators lost Thomas Chabot and Lassi Thomson and played more than half the game down to four defensemen from the customary six. Jordan Spence played a career-high 26 minutes, 44 seconds in their absence. The nine shots on goal were the fewest by any NHL team since 2003, the Rangers’ lowest total since 1955, and a franchise record for Ottawa.

Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki struggles again in exhibition start against the Angels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is still struggling with the regular season approaching. Sasaki issued six walks while allowing five runs in two-plus innings Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. He threw 66 pitches, 32 for strikes. The Japanese right-hander has a 15.58 ERA over four exhibition starts for the defending World Series champions. He’s walked 15 batters in 8 2/3 innings, raising questions about his preparedness for the beginning of the season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts for the Dodgers when they host Arizona in their opener on Thursday night.