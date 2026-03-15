3/14 Sports Brief

Boozer MVP of ACC tourney for No. 1 Duke amid rough night against No. 10 Virginia’s Onyenso

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Cameron Boozer battled through a rough night for No. 1 Duke against Virginia’s Ugonna Onyenso inside in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game. Boozer finished with a season-low 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting in the Blue Devils’ 74-70 win against No. 10 Virginia. Onyenso finished with nine blocks for the Cavaliers. That included four of Boozer’s shots. Onyenso set a three-game tournament record with 21 blocked shots. That broke a record set by former Wake Forest and longtime NBA star Tim Duncan.

Ejiofor leads No. 13 St. John’s to 72-52 rout of No. 6 UConn for 2nd straight Big East tourney title

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor had seven blocks, nine rebounds and three steals to anchor a tenacious defensive performance that carried No. 13 St. John’s to its second straight Big East Tournament championship with a 72-52 blowout of sixth-ranked UConn at Madison Square Garden. Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins each scored 18 points for the top-seeded Red Storm, who became the first team to win consecutive Big East Tournament titles since Villanova took three in a row from 2017-19. Adding to their resurgent rise under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, the Johnnies joined UConn in 1998 and ’99 as the only Big East programs to win both the regular-season and tournament crowns in back-to-back years.

Olympic champion Shiffrin takes record 8th slalom win of season but main rival Aicher is 2nd

ÅRE, Sweden (AP) — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has won her record-equaling eighth World Cup slalom of the season. But her main rival in the overall standings was second to keep the pressure on the American star. Shiffrin dominated the last race before the World Cup Finals to beat Emma Aicher of Germany by 0.94 seconds. Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener was a second off the pace in third. Aicher has become a threat to Shiffrin’s quest for what would be the American’s record-equaling sixth overall title. She trails the American by 140 points with four races remaining.

Kimi Antonelli takes his first F1 win with victory in China to extend Mercedes’ dominant start

SHANGHAI (AP) — Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s second-youngest race winner with a composed drive to victory for Mercedes at the Chinese Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Italian was the youngest pole position starter and briefly lost the lead to Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari at the start but retook it soon after and was in control from there. Antonelli’s teammate George Russell weathered a battle with both Ferraris to finish second. Lewis Hamilton was third for his long-awaited first Grand Prix podium finish for Ferrari.

Medvedev hands Alcaraz his first loss of the year, heads to Indian Wells final against Sinner

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev handed top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz his first loss of the year and advanced to the final at Indian Wells with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory. The 11th-seeded Medvedev, from Russia, will face second-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner beat Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4. Alcaraz had won 16 straight matches this year, including titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open. But Medvedev ended the possibility of an Alcaraz vs. Sinner final. Medvedev had dropped his last four meetings against Alcaraz, including a loss in the Indian Wells final in 2024. This was Medvedev’s first victory over him since the U.S. Open semifinals in 2023.

Westbrook has triple-double in Kings’ 118-109 win as Clippers lose Leonard to sprained ankle

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 209th career triple-double and DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points before leaving with a sprained left ankle for the Clippers, whose four-game winning streak was stopped. It was Leonard’s 45th consecutive game with at least 20 points, topping Bob McAdoo’s franchise record. Leonard was injured with 9:27 left in the fourth quarter. Precious Achiuwa added 25 points and 13 rebounds and Maxime Raynaud had 23 points for the Kings, who have won three of their last four games. Darius Garland added 25 points and Bennedict Mathurin had 24 for Los Angeles.

Ludvig Aberg builds a 3-shot lead in The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg started with a two-shot lead and now leads by three going into the final round at The Players Championship. Part of him is happy to be three ahead. But he also regrets missing two good birdie chances on the 16th and 17th and three-putting the 18th for a bogey. He shot a 71 and leads neighbor and friend Michael Thorbjornsen by three. Both are former No. 1 players in the PGA Tour University ranking. Both now make their homes in Ponte Vedra Beach and often practice at the TPC Sawgrass. Cameron Young was four behind. Xander Schauffele was among those five back.

DeChambeau beats LIV wild card Richard T. Lee in a Singapore playoff

SINGAPORE (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is a winner again on LIV Golf after a wild finish in Singapore. DeChambeau drove into the water in the playoff and still made par. That turned out to be the winner when Richard T. Lee of Canada jabbed at a 2-foot par putt and missed. Lee was trying to become the first wild card to win in LIV Golf. He got into the Saudi league by winning the LIV Promotions so he’s not attached to a team. DeChambeau and Lee shot 66 in the final round at Sentosa Golf Club. Lee Westwood shot 70 and finished third.