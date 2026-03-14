Trail Blazers beat the Jazz 124-114 to close in on the Warriors for 9th in the West

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson each scored 25 points, Donovan Clingan had 21 points and 15 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 124-114 on Friday night.

With Golden State’s loss to Minnesota, the Trail Blazers moved within a half-game of the Warriors for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Brice Sensabaugh led Utah with 31 points.

After Utah jumped out to a 33-15 lead, the Trail Blazers found their footing and went on a 27-5 run to take control.

Portland’s Sidy Cissoko’s 3-pointer hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second to make it 38-34, part of a 14-0 run to open the periodr. Portland took its first lead on a 3-pointer by Holiday, and led 66-58 at halftime.

The Jazz made several runs to cut into the lead in the second half. A layup by Oscar Tshiebwe made it 91-89 with 2:01 left in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Jazz would get.

Sensabaugh’s sixth 3-pointer making it 106-101 with 5:49 left. Portland answered with consecutive 3s by Holiday and Henderson to make it 114-103 with 3:28 left.

Utah’s Ace Bailey was ruled out after seven minutes because of concussion symptoms. He had eight points.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance for Friday night’s game. The sale of the Trail Blazers is expected to be finalized at the upcoming NBA Board of Governors meeting. Silver did not speak to reporters.

Up next

Jazz: At Sacramento on Sunday night.

Trail Blazers: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

NBA Commissioner Silver visits Portland after passage of bill to help fund arena renovations

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attended the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night following the Oregon Legislature’s approval of funds for the renovation of the Moda Center.

State lawmakers passed the measure last week that gives the state joint ownership of the Moda Center with the city and provides a mechanism to secure $365 million for renovation of the 30-year-old building.

The legislative effort comes amid the sale of the Blazers by Paul Allen’s estate to a group led by Tom Dundon, owner of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. It helped allay fears that the new ownership might move the team out of Portland.

During his visit to Portland, Silver met with local officials about the next steps. He noted that Moda Center is not just home to the Blazers, but it will also be home to the expansion Portland Fire in the WNBA.

“I’ve had great conversations with the governor and the mayor, and it’s been a bipartisan effort,” Silver said. “I think everyone in this community recognizes that, even in addition to the Trail Blazers and the Fire — and we can’t forget about the Fire, which are about to open this season — that these arenas are multiuse facilities, whether it’s conventions or trade shows, concerts, graduations, you name it. They’re part of the life blood of communities. So it’s not just for the Trail Blazers and the Fire. You need a state of the art arena here.”

Silver made the comments in an interview posted by the Blazers. He did not speak to reporters at the game.

The Blazers have maintained that the arena needed renovation to attract big events, like the NBA All-Star Game and future NCAA Tournament games. The estimated total cost of the project is $600 million.

“You need a state-of-the-art arena here. And the Moda Center has become probably the oldest building in the league. There may be a building or two that are older, but have already gone through significant renovations,” Silver said. “So you know that this work needs to be done, not just for the basketball teams in town, but for all those events, and because I know, on behalf the economy of Portland, you guys have lost out on some big events because this arena hasn’t been updated in a long time. So it’s just work that needs to get done. But it seems like the spirit is there.”

Allen’s estate has already agreed to the terms of the sale to Dundon. The NBA Board of Governors was expected to approve the sale later this month.