With less than five weeks to go before tax deadline state has issued 720,000 refunds

Salem, OR— Heading into the final month of the 2026 tax season, the Oregon Department of Revenue has received and processed 860,000 electronically-filed Oregon personal income tax returns and has issued 720,000 refunds.

Most taxpayers can expect to receive their refunds within two weeks of the date their return is e-filed. Some returns, however, require additional review and can take longer. Taxpayers looking for the status of their refund can use DOR’s Where’s My Refund? tool.

The Where’s My Refund? tool was enhanced last year and now provides:

Additional detail about refund status.

Added functionality to see when the agency is requesting additional information to complete processing a return.

Website enhancements for improved customer experience.

To have the benefit of the enhancements, however, taxpayers need to be signed into their Revenue Online account. Taxpayers who don’t already have a Revenue Online account can create one by following the Revenue Online link on the department’s website. Taxpayers can still use the Where’s My Refund? tool without being signed into Revenue Online account, but won’t be able to see the updated features.

A video outlining the refund process and timelines is also available to help taxpayers understand the process.

Among those refunds that will take longer in 2026 are refunds from paper-filed Oregon Personal Income Tax returns. On average taxpayers who e-file and request direct deposit get their refund two weeks faster than those who file a paper return. The extra wait will be even longer this year.

In the closing months of 2025, the IRS was late providing necessary tax form information to the Department of Revenue creating a delay in the processing of paper-filed state returns. Processing of paper-filed returns is expected to start at the end of March with the first refunds for paper-filed returns expected to be issued in early April.

Oregon is returning a $1.41 billion revenue surplus “kicker” to taxpayers in 2026. The kicker credit will either increase a taxpayer’s refund or decrease the amount of state taxes they owe.

Only taxpayers who filed a tax year 2024 return and also file a tax year 2025 return can receive a kicker. The credit is a percentage of Oregon personal income tax liability for the 2024 tax year. Taxpayers can determine the amount of their kicker using a “What’s My Kicker? calculator available on Revenue Online.

About 60 percent of the 2.2 million Oregon personal income tax returns expected to be filed in 2026 have yet to be filed with less than five weeks to go before the April 15 deadline.

Besides the high volume of returns filed at the end of tax season, there are other common things that can make it take longer for Oregonians to get their refunds.

Four common reasons refunds take longer and what to do about it.

Filing electronically and requesting to receive a refund via a check takes longer. Request direct deposit instead.

Filing more than once. Sending a duplicate paper return through the mail after e-filing will a delay a refund. Taxpayers should file just once unless they need to amend their return to make changes.

Refunds for taxpayers that are new to filing returns may be delayed so we can verify your identity. Taxpayers who receive a letter requesting identity verification are urged to respond promptly through Revenue Online to speed the processing of their return.

Refunds can also be delayed when errors are identified on returns. Taxpayers who receive a letter requesting additional information are urged to respond promptly through Revenue Online to speed the processing of their return.

The Department of Revenue recommends that taxpayers wait one week after they have electronically filed their return to use the Where’s My Refund tool.

Taxpayers can check the status of their federal tax refunds on the IRS website.

