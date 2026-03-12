Goldendale Pool opens Friday 3/13

From the Central Klickitat County Parks and Recreation district we learn that the Swimming Pool in Goldendale opens Friday the 13th for the 2026 season. Limited hours until summer, but more importantly the pool will be open!

Friday 13th

6-7:30 am: Adult/lap

2-4:30pm: Open Swim

5-6pm: Adult/Lap (water aerobics will start Monday 16th)

6-7:30pm: Open Swim

The big news is we started the process of replacing the slide in August 2025 when we noticed wear and tears on it. After inspecting the site following the 2025 season, it was determined that both the slide and the steps needed replacement. The goal was to have the new slide in place prior to opening in 2026. Unfortunately, the new slide is not here yet, but we are ready for it, as the old slide has been removed.

Do not despair, the new slide will arrive and installed before summer! Here is a look at the old slide’s removal and what our new slide will look like.

Also here are our hours and more information.