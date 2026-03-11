New United Airlines policy allows airline to ban passengers who do not use headphones

United Airlines is cracking down on loud and potentially bothersome electronics.

The Chicago-based airline has updated its policy to require passengers to use headphones when listening to audio or watching video content.

The change was added in the airline’s contract carriage on Feb. 27.

According to the new policy, United can refuse transport, remove a passenger from the flight or, in some cases, permanently ban customers who do not adhere to the policy. The rule also states that a passenger removed from the flight might be eligible for a refund.

“UA has the right to refuse transport, on a permanent basis, any passenger who engages in any of the activities in this Rule,” reads the text of the rule on United’s website.

Some United flights equipped with seat playback systems offer complimentary plug-in headphones to customers.

“We’ve always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones. With the expansion of Starlink, it seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage,” United said in a statement to ABC News.

United is not the only airline with a similar policy.

Southwest Airlines also requires passengers to use headphones on flights.

“We do not have seatback screens or devices for rent and do not sell headphones onboard. Headphones are required whenever a Passenger is listening to any audio,” the airline states on its website.

Delta Air Lines encourages passengers to use headphones.

“For the comfort of everyone around you, please use earbuds or headphones with any personal electronic device during your flight,” Delta’s website states.