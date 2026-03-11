That’s nuts! Squirrel knocks Ohio county offline

The first step to solving any tech problem is to turn whatever’s not working off and then back on. If that doesn’t work, maybe try checking for any wildlife.

Officials in Medina County, Ohio, found that the latter was causing its internet issues. According to Cleveland.com, government offices were knocked offline due to what was determined to be the work of a squirrel.

The bushy-tailed culprit had apparently chewed through critical lines underground while building a nest.

“It’s hard to make this stuff up,” said county administrator Matt Springer.

Medina County eventually came back online after about 500 feet of replacement cable was installed, along with extra protective measures to thwart any future squirrel cyber attacks.