What’s all that monkey business in the garage? Oh, an actual monkey

So no one told you life was gonna be this way. And by “be this way,” we mean featuring a loose monkey.

Michael Beran, who owns the Missouri animal removal company Wildlife Command Center, tells the Jefferson County Leader that he received a call about a monkey running around a local woman’s garage.

While Beran was initially skeptical about the veracity of the report — “Do you know how many times I hear that? Everyone sees monkeys everywhere,” he says — the caller proved her case by making a ’90s sitcom reference.

“On the call she goes, ‘Yeah, it is a monkey, just like the one on Friends,'” Beran says.

Sure enough, when Beran arrived at the house he found himself face-to-face with the monkey, which he says he was able to catch in about 15 minutes. Upon transferring the animal to a local vet, it was determined that the monkey belonged to someone else in the area.

“We were able to verify that it belonged to that person,” Beran said. “The whole thing ended up very well.”

It’s unknown whether that person is Ross Geller.