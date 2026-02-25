Anthony Edwards scores 34, Timberwolves beat the Trail Blazers 124-121

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and made five 3-pointers to help the Minnesota Timberwolves hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 124-121 on Tuesday night, their fourth win in their last five games.

Jaden McDaniels added 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and five blocks for the Timberwolves.

Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points and made five 3-pointers, and Julius Randle had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Rudy Gobert scored just 10 points but had 19 rebounds and changed the game defensively.

Jrue Holiday led the Blazers with 22 points. Jerami Grant had 18 points, and Donovan Clingan scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Scoot Henderson had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench.

It was a tight, physical, back-and-forth affair with 15 lead changes, but Minnesota’s 3-point shooting (17 of 35) was enough to hold off the Blazers, who were 14 of 35 from deep.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Face the Bulls in Chicago on Thursday night.

Timberwolves: Face the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday night.