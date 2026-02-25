2/24 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

There’s a new tourist attraction in the works for Klickitat County.

“Here comes the flag/You’re a grand old flag, a high-flying flag, and forever in peace may you wave” (fade)

By a two to one vote yesterday, Klickitat County Commissioners voted to allow wealthy local businessman Ty Ross to put a giant American flag on a 200-foot flagpole on the lawn in front of the county courthouse in Goldendale. A number of people crowded into the commission meeting room to testify about the project. Most were strongly in favor of the project, a few raised questions. Here’s a sampler of the testimony:

“The initiative is fully funded, with no expense to taxpayers/who knows what’s buried down in there/The flag is a definite positive motion that supports not only our government, but the veterans as well/I suggest that they have it in a park where it doesn’t take away from our courthouse/There is no God-given reason why you should not vote for this.”

What likely tipped it into acceptance was a pledge of continued support by the Ross Foundation. Riley Ross read a statement that included this line:

“We are proud to formally commit that the Ross Foundation will assume responsibility for all ongoing maintenance costs associated with the flagpole, including structural upkeep, lighting and flag replacement.”

Proponents are hoping to have the project completed in time for the 250th anniversary of the United States buy the Fourth of July.