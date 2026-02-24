Tempers flare in Spurs-Pistons game in a matchup of 2 of NBA’s top teams

DETROIT (AP) — Tempers flared in the first half of the San Antonio Spurs-Detroit Pistons game, a matchup of two of the NBA’s top teams on Monday night. Pistons star Cade Cunningham was called for an offensive foul after extending his arms and knocking Spurs guard Stephon Castle down on the court. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson responded by pushing Cunningham and Pistons center Jalen Duren pointed his right finger in Johnson’s face. After a review, Johnson and Duren were called for technical fouls in the second quarter of the closely contested game.