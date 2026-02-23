Hairy situation pits restaurant against alleged scammer

No scams are particularly nice, but if true, this alleged con job is definitely the pits.

Australia’s 7 News reports that a restaurant in Sydney is accusing a man of purposefully planting one his own armpit hairs on his plate in an effort to get his meal comped.

The restaurant says it has footage that shows the man, who was reportedly visiting from Ireland, reaching under his arm and pulling out a hair before dropping in on his otherwise clean plate, which had previously housed the dinner that he’d just finished.

“I’ve never seen this ever before,” says chef Neil Nolan. “Like, this was another level of trying to scam.”

After racking up a $600 bill with items including a tomahawk steak, the man apparently brought forth the hair and refused to pay, causing an argument between him and the restaurant staff. While Nolan maintained that his kitchen was innocent, management eventually decided to “waive the entire bill in order to bring the confrontation to an end,” 7 News reports.

However, the restaurant now feels they were the victim of a serial fraudster after hearing of similar allegations from another establishment.

Talk about a hairbrained scheme.