Think you had a bad V-Day? Italy’s Lovers’ Arch collapses on Feb. 14

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore. When a beloved structure known as Lovers’ Arch collapses into the sea on Valentine’s Day, that’s the opposite of amore.

Lovers’ Arch is a longstanding rock formation in Melendugno, Italy, so named for its frequency as the site of marriage proposals and other romantic gestures. As ﻿The Guardian reports, the arch crumbled into the sea on the most romantic day of the year, Feb. 14, after a heavy rain storm.

“It is a devastating blow to the heart,” says Mayor Maurizio Cisternino. “One of the most famous tourist features of our coastline and of the whole of Italy has disappeared.”

On the premiere weekend of ﻿Wuthering Heights﻿, this was one height that could not weather the storm.