Lunar New Year traditions to help prepare for Year of the Fire Horse

As we shed the final layers from the Year of the Snake, get ready to gallop into the Year of the Fire Horse this Lunar New Year on Feb. 17.

Dragons, red envelopes, dumplings, firecrackers and lanterns are all symbolic of the festivities tied to the 15-day Southeast Asian celebration, when millions across the world will usher in a fresh start by spending time with loved ones, sharing food, attending parades and wishing each other good fortune.

Also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival in mainland China, Lunar New Year is a global holiday that celebrates the resetting of the zodiac cycle on the Chinese lunisolar calendar.

2026 is the year of the horse, the seventh of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

Every year, each animal is associated with one of the five elements: metal, water, wood, fire and earth with the intersection meant to determine the qualities of someone born in that year.

This year is known as the fire horse because it coincides with the fire element, which is expected to bring “a cycle of heightened passion, boldness, energy, and courage,” according to the Asia Society.

In China and other East Asian societies, it’s an ancient tradition to gift a red envelope — or hóngbāo — usually filled with some amount of money. The red color symbolizes good luck and prosperity, according to Google Arts and Culture.

Firecrackers, red lanterns and elaborate firework displays are also a large part of the Lunar New Year spectacle around the world.

Togetherness is a key component of the holiday, and many families come together to prepare and enjoy a meal that will bring them luck, good health and prosperity.