A stranger, from the outside! Toddler gets stuck inside claw machine

Much like the aliens in Toy Story, this child was mesmerized by a claw machine.

So much so that the toddler found himself inside a Missouri establishment’s claw machine after escaping the eyes of his parents for just a brief moment.

Video of the incident, obtained by ABC News, shows the kid happily playing with the toys inside while concerned adults peeked in. Eventually, an arcade game technician arrived with a key, and the toddler was safely rescued.

That sounds like a much better strategy than trying to use the claw to lift him out. Those things seem to never grab what you want.