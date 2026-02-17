The United States and Canada will meet for gold for the 7th time in Olympic women’s hockey

MILAN (AP) — The United States and Canada will face off for Olympic gold for a seventh time since women’s hockey debuted at the 1998 Nagano Games in a border rivalry that never gets old. And this time, the Americans are the favorites at the Milan Cortina Games. The U.S. clinched its berth with a 5-0 win over Sweden in semifinal play. And the defending champion Canadians followed with Marie-Philip Poulin scoring twice to set the Olympic career goal record in a too-close-for-comfort 2-1 victory over Switzerland. The outcomes set up the latest showdown between the sport’s global powers in the gold medal final on Thursday.