Victor Wembanyama scores 37 of 40 in 1st half, leading Spurs to 136-108 win over short-handed Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 37 of his season high-tying 40 points in the first half and the San Antonio Spurs beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 136-108 for their fifth straight victory. Wembanyama had the highest-scoring first half in the NBA this season while going 12 of 17 from the field with three 3-pointers against a Lakers lineup missing Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Wembanyama played only the first eight minutes of the second half with the Spurs far ahead in their 10th win in 13 games. Carter Bryant scored a career-high 16 points for the Spurs.