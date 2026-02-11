Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a $13 million, 1-year contract

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Justin Verlander is going back to his first big league team, agreeing to a $13 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers. Verlander, who turns 43 on Feb. 20, is looking to rebound from a frustrating year with San Francisco. The deal for the three-time AL Cy Young Award winner includes $11 million in deferred payments starting in 2030. Verlander’s 266 victories are tied with Bob Feller and Eppa Rixey for 34th on baseball’s career list, while his 3,553 career strikeouts are eighth and just behind Don Sutton’s 3,574.