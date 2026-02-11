2/10 Sports Brief

NFL has a short break before it’s time for the combine, free agency and the draft

Now that the Seattle Seahawks have been crowned Super Bowl champions, it’s on to the 2026 season. That’ll kick off with the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 23-March 2. Free agency follows on March 9 with the two-day negotiating period. The annual league meeting begins on March 29 in Phoenix. The NFL draft is in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.

Canadian Olympic team is ‘heartbroken’ by deadly school shooting in British Columbia

MILAN (AP) — The Canadian Olympic Committee said it is “heartbroken” by a school shooting in British Columbia that left at least seven people dead and many others wounded. Team Canada issued a statement at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday, the morning after the deadly shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. The committee says ‘We are heartbroken by the news of the horrific school shooting that occurred in British Columbia.’ Canadian authorities said there were 10 deaths in total on Tuesday. The school shooting left seven dead, authorities said, while two more people were found dead at a nearby home. A woman who police believe to be the shooter also was killed.

US skating star Ilia Malinin leads after near-perfect short program at the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Ilia Malinin has silenced any doubters of the self-styled “Quad God.” The American wunderkind threw down a near-perfect short program filled with high-flying jumps and a jaw-dropping backflip to take a big lead at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The two-time reigning world champion was rewarded with 108.16 points for his program. Yuma Kagiyama of Japan was second with 103.07 points, but that five-point difference going into the free skate is enormous given the huge technical advantage Malinin has over a longer program. Adam Siao Him Fa of France, the last skater to beat Malinin more than two years ago, was third with 102.55 points.

At the Winter Olympics, athletes share the stage with nature. That’s just how they want it

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Athletes at the Winter Olympics find themselves meeting Mother Nature on her own terms while trying to conquer her at the same time. Many of the competitors who fling themselves off the sides of mountains were first drawn to their sport simply by the love of being outside. Freestyle skier Eileen Gu describes trying to find a “oneness” with nature when she competes while at the same time trying to push the boundaries of what’s possible. It is a fundamental part of the Winter Games that often is not seen in the Summer Olympics.

Raiders introduce new coach Klint Kubiak with a nod to their storied past

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders introduced Klint Kubiak as their new head coach. Kubiak is fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Seahawks. He faces the challenge of reviving a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2002. On Tuesday, he was joined by former Raiders stars such as Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson as he took the stage. Kubiak plans to hire new coordinators and decide on the No. 1 draft pick. Owner Mark Davis hinted at interest in quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Meanwhile, star player Maxx Crosby reportedly wants out, but Kubiak hopes to keep him in Las Vegas.

Making transition from SEC to MLB, new Giants manager Tony Vitello enters 1st season ready to learn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tony Vitello walked up the dugout stairs to meet with reporters about 15 minutes later than expected because of a team meeting that went longer than planned. The new San Francisco Giants manager had a lot to say on the first day of spring training. He also knows he’s got a lot to learn. The 47-year-old is one of the more fascinating stories in baseball this spring. Vitello is making the rare jump straight from a college dugout to Major League Baseball. Before coming to the Bay Area, he built the Tennessee Volunteers into a national powerhouse. The Giants are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.