That’s ruff: ‘Pooch pirates’ make off with packages in OKC

While porch pirates are known for stealing packages from outside your door, Oklahoma City is dealing with another type of thief: “pooch pirates.”

The Oklahoma City Police Department has shared footage of two dogs swiping packages from the porch of a local home.

“They dragged the evidence off-site like pros, but we were able to recover the goods,” reads an accompanying Facebook post. “It wasn’t ‘Kibble & Bits,’ just drill bits! These thieves were no bark, all bite! If you recognize these fur-ocious felons give them a doggy biscuit.”

The punny post continues, “Charges pending: Conspiracy to Commit Snack Theft, Paw-sitively Impersonating Master Thieves, and Being Fur-ociously Adorable.”

Porch pirates, meanwhile, remain the opposite of adorable.