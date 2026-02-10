Always hot & ready: Man starts making pizzas after breaking into Little Caesars

Pizza, pizza? More like prison, prison!

That may be what’s facing Jonathon Hackett, who’s been charged with multiple felonies after breaking into a North Carolina Little Caesars location.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Hackett, a former Little Caesars employee, allegedly started making and selling pizzas to customers after breaking in, and then kept the money.

Hackett allegedly returned to the location to break in a second time, whereupon “employees attempted to prevent Hackett from entering, which resulted in a physical altercation,” police say.

Hackett was injured in said altercation and was taken to the hospital, where he was then arrested.