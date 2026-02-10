Pride goeth before destruction: Man calls cops to brag about escaping chase

Bragging is never a good look, especially if doing it will also get you arrested.

According to NJ.com, a man who led police in a car chase later called the department to boast about escaping them.

The incident began after the unidentified man had received a traffic ticket from East Rutherford police and called to complain about it. The man’s call prompted concern from officers, who decided to conduct a welfare check on his location.

However, upon seeing cop cars approach, the man decided to floor it and “accelerated at a high rate of speed illegally passing several vehicles putting the motoring public at risk,” says Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone.

After police terminated the chase, the man “made several phone calls to the East Rutherford Police Department bragging about being able to elude the officers,” Yannacone says.

The man was then arrested near his home and was issued about 20 traffic tickets. He also faces an eluding police charge.

We’re guessing the man won’t be bragging about that.