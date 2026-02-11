City of The Dalles Westside Interceptor PH 2 Stage 1.2 TCP project

Starting February 16, 2026, W 1st St will be closed from the Webber intersection to the Oregon Cherry Growers main entrance to facilitate the upsizing of the concrete sanitary sewer main. This closure will be in effect 24/7 for an estimated duration of 12 weeks.

Access to businesses along W 1st St will be permitted from Webber only, with a hard closure established at the southern Pepsi entrance. Customers and visitors to The Dalles Transfer Station and The Dalles Public Works Building must utilize the back entrances located off Bargeway Road.

Attached is the traffic control plan outlining the closure, please plan and use alternative routes as thru traffic between Union St and Webber will be impeded during this stage of the work.

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we construct these City of The Dalles Improvements. If you have any questions, please reach our main office and ask for Jeff or Bill who can provide further information.