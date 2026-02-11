City of The Dalles First Street Streetscapes project

TRAFFIC IMPACTS: ROAD CLOSURE

2/16/26 -6/11/27

Ajax Northwest will be constructing the First Street Streetscapes project along First Street from Union Street to Laughlin Street. First Street will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, along with Court Street, Washington Street, Federal Street and Laughlin Street from the alley north to First Street. This closure will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from 2/16/26 until 6/11/27. Alley access will remain open for the time being. Any alley closures will come with their own press release. Please use caution while navigating this area of construction for the safety of everyone involved as we work to improve the City of The Dalles.