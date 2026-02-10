2/09 Sports Brief

No. 9 Kansas beats top-ranked and previously undefeated Arizona 82-78

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Flory Bidunga had a double-double and No. 9 Kansas defeated top-ranked and previously unbeaten Arizona 82-78 on Monday night. Arizona (23-1, 10-1 Big 12) entered Allen Fieldhouse with the second-longest winning streak in Division I men’s basketball. Bidunga scored 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and added 10 rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. finished with 23 points. Bryson Tiller scored 18 points and Jamari McDowell added 10. Freshman guard Brayden Burries led Arizona with 25 points. Motiejus Krivas scored 14 and Ivan Kharchenkov 13.

Lindsey Vonn’s father tells the AP he wants her to retire after her Olympic crash

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s father says she will no longer race if he has any say. The American skiing superstar broke her left leg in the Olympics downhill over the weekend. Alan Kildow, Vonn’s father, spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. He said his 41-year-old daughter won’t return to the Olympics. Vonn is recovering in a Treviso hospital after her fall and helicopter evacuation on Sunday. Vonn said on Instagram that she sustained a “complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.” Her family remains by her side.

Last lawsuits against Browns QB Deshaun Watson over massages are dismissed

HOUSTON (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had the final two of nearly 30 civil lawsuits against him dismissed. Court records show these lawsuits involved accusations of sexual misconduct from 27 women, mostly during massage appointments. The dismissals come just before the lawsuits were set to go to trial. Watson, who played for the Houston Texans at the time of the accusations, has denied any wrongdoing. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict him. Most lawsuits were settled in 2022. Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 and fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Judge rules 7-foot center Charles Bediako is no longer eligible to play for Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama circuit judge has denied Alabama basketball player Charles Bediako’s motion for a preliminary injunction, ending the 7-foot center’s collegiate eligibility and his season with the Crimson Tide. County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet cited that Bediako “failed to demonstrate that he is entitled to the injunctive relief that he seeks,” according to court documents. Bediako was playing under a temporary restraining order that allowed the former NBA G League player to join Alabama in the middle of the season despite questions regarding his collegiate eligibility. NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement that he was glad the court “upheld the rules of our members.”

Injured Warriors star Stephen Curry to sit out All-Star Game with lingering right knee injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will sit out the All-Star Game in Los Angeles because of his troublesome right knee that sidelined the Golden State Warriors star for a fourth straight game against Memphis. Coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that Curry also wouldn’t play Wednesday at home against San Antonio and then would sit out the All-Star Game on Feb. 15 in hopes of a return for the Warriors after the break.

Attorney says Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. maintains his innocence while facing 5 felony charges

ATLANTA (AP) — The attorney for Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. says Pearce “maintains his innocence” as he faces five felony charges following his arrest near Miami on Saturday night. Pearce’s charges include fleeing police after what Doral police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Pearce was arrested after crashing his car. His charges include two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking. Pearce posted bond of $20,500 on Sunday. The charges could threaten Pearce’s future with the Falcons. Attorney Jacob Nunez says he is confident Pearce will continue “contributing positively” to the Falcons.

Four players ejected after Pistons and Hornets tussle in physical game won by Detroit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A fight broke out between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter of Monday night’s game, and four players were ejected. Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges were tossed, along with Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons won the game 110-104. Duren had the ball and was driving toward the basket with just over seven minutes left in the third period when he was fouled by Diabate. Duren turned around to get face-to-face with Diabate and the two appeared to butt heads. Duren then hit Diabate in the face with his open right hand, starting a confrontation that lasted more than 30 seconds. Hornets coach Charles Lee was ejected in the fourth quarter and had to be restrained from going after an official.

Louisville’s Brown has record-setting game, passing Flagg’s ACC mark, tying Hall of Famer Unseld

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Clearly aware he had a hot hand, Mikel Brown Jr. wanted to see what scoring heights he could reach before cooling off. The heralded Louisville guard ended up topping the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most recent freshman phenom and matching a Hall of Famer and Cardinals’ legend. Brown hit a career-best 10 3-pointers and scored 45 points to break Cooper Flagg’s ACC single-game scoring mark of 42 set last season as No. 24 Louisville routed N.C. State 118-77 on Monday night. His point total also tied Wes Unseld’s Louisville scoring mark set against Georgetown College on Dec. 1, 1967.

NBA All-Star 2026: Times, details, how to watch the weekend’s events

NBA All-Star weekend is back in California for the second straight year. Among the on-court events are the celebrity game and Rising Stars competition on Friday, 3-point and slam-dunk contests on Saturday and a new game format on Sunday that features the USA vs. the World. The U.S. vs. the World concept was talked about for years before finally becoming a reality this season. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association unveiled the long-awaited plan earlier this season, after trying yet again to figure out the latest way to spark renewed interest in the game. Here’s some of what to know for All-Star weekend.

Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th

Arizona remained firmly atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a ninth consecutive week. The Wildcats claimed all 59 first-place votes to be the unanimous choice for a fourth straight week. Michigan remained No. 2. Houston was next at No. 3 after jumping five spots. Duke, Iowa State, UConn, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan State rounded out the top 10. Kentucky cracked the poll at No. 25 for the first time since early December. The Wildcats are coming off a win against Tennessee that knocked the Volunteers from the poll.