What to know about new Starbucks reward program, changes and benefits taking effect in March

Starbucks is updating its rewards program for customers with three levels of membership that will offer personalized benefits to redeem stars, freebies and more.

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced the reimagined Starbucks Rewards program on Thursday, which it said was based on customer feedback.

Starting March 10, there will be three membership levels — Green, Gold and Reserve — which will offer distinct benefits based on the number of stars customers earn.

The company said its members will be able to earn stars faster in the new format, in which both purchases and engagement on the platform add up to enable redemption of discounts, free drinks, food and merchandise.

A few highlights for the new program include “Free Mod Mondays,” which gives members a complimentary beverage modification one Monday each month; $2 off any purchase at the 60-star mark; and no expiration of stars for Gold and Reserve members.

Click here for a full breakdown of each member level and the benefits.