Please don’t take my mane: Dolly the donkey corralled by police

These Michigan State Police troopers were working beyond “9 to 5” while searching for Dolly Parton.

A miniature donkey named after the country legend was loose in Holly Township after accidentally escaping its home through an open gate.

“Metro North troopers were sent to the area to help residents try to locate Dolly,” police write in a social media post. “Troopers canvassed the area and were able to locate Dolly taking a stroll along a roadway in the township and turn her over to her owners unharmed. Great work by everyone involved.”

Police are presumably now on the lookout for a donkey with flaming locks of auburn hair and eyes of emerald green named Jolene.