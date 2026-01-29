Hard to brush that off: NJ man attacks neighbor with snow brush

If the idea of sitting in a bath for nearly two hours straight sounds like a good time to you, then you may have been a capybara in a past life.

Tokyo Weekender reports on the latest edition of the “Capybara Long Bath Showdown,” in which five Japanese zoos test which one of their giant rodents can spend the longest time soaking in an outdoor bath.

The past four competitions have been dominated by a capybara named Hechima, a resident of Saitama Children’s Zoo Park. However, this time around the crown was taken by the aptly named Prune of the Nagasaki Bio Park.

Prune’s championship-clinching soak lasted a total of 1 hour, 45 minutes and 18 seconds.

As for us non-capybaras, we’ll have to settle for fitting in a quick shower before work. Born to soak, forced to answer emails.