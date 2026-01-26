Runaway emu interrupts the morning commute in the UK

None of us love it when our train is delayed, especially when it’s because of something out of left field — like a runaway emu. 

As odd as it sounds, that’s exactly what happened Thursday morning to England’s Network Rail in East Yorkshire. Service was briefly interrupted thanks to a large, flightless bird that was spotted hanging out around the tracks.

The bird was located and removed fairly quickly — but what’s a creature that’s native to Australia doing hanging out by the tracks in the U.K.?

It turns out the emu belongs on a nearby farm, and its owners had recently noticed it missing. 