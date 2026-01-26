California man finds $6K in loose bills on his lawn

Imagine you find $6,000 and some random items rolling around in your front yard. Do you give ’em back — or start filling out a bank deposit?

In Nevada City, California, we can report that honesty and helpfulness still reign, after a man was surprised to find his lawn littered with $6,270 in loose bills and some random personal items.

He reached out to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and handed over the loot. Fortunately, they were able to identify the owner because of some of the other items.

The owner had been walking home with the money and belongings in a satchel, but had unknowingly dropped them. When he realized it and retraced his steps, no luck.

He proclaimed the end of the story “a dream come true and prayers answered” thanks to the chivalry of his neighbor.