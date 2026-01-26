NYC has a new rat problem, and you could help

New York City has a rat problem. Duh, right? Not that one, though, a new one.

Strong Island Animal Rescue League is now hard at work trying to find homes for hundreds of pet white rats rescued from a filthy, condemned house in Rocky Point, which is 70 miles east of Manhattan on Long Island.

Ten volunteers have spent the last couple weeks trying to corral the critters. So far, they’re rescued about 450, with about 30 still to go.

A local animal hospital’s been helping nurse Mickey’s relatives back to health, while more than 200 are already being fostered or adopted. Groups in Virginia, Connecticut and other places have also been pitching in.

The rats’ new caretakers urge you to dismiss whatever image you might previously have of the rodents and say they can be clean and friendly, much like a pet hamster.