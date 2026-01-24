Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $2.1 Million Grant for Postsecondary Manufacturing Education at Central Oregon Community College

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that $2,187,923 in federal funding is coming to Central Oregon Community College to boost its manufacturing postsecondary education program, expanding the pipeline of skilled workers to meet the needs of local employers while supporting long-term regional economic growth.

“Access to postsecondary education is essential to building the skilled workforce that Central Oregon’s manufacturing and business communities rely on to grow and compete. By investing in community colleges and expanding workforce training, we can create more affordable pathways to good-paying jobs and a better future for folks across Central Oregon,” said Merkley.

“In my town halls last week in Central Oregon and throughout the state this week, I’ve heard from Oregonians all over our state how people need more good-paying jobs and Oregon businesses need a trained workforce,” said Wyden. “I’m gratified this grant will be an avenue leading to success for students and for the local business community in Central Oregon.”

“These funds will enable us to expand hands-on training at the Redmond Campus in our Manufacturing Technology program, which includes fields like welding, fabrication and CNC machining – all of which are critical to the future of manufacturing in Central Oregon. By developing short-term, industry-aligned certificates, Central Oregon Community College will increase the number of skilled workers ready to meet local employer needs, while offering students affordable pathways into high-wage, in-demand careers. This targeted, workforce-driven investment strengthens our community and supports long-term regional growth,” said Dr. Greg Pereira, President of Central Oregon Community College.

The federal funds were awarded to Central Oregon Community College from the U.S. Department of Education’s Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) Special Projects Program to support Central Oregon Community College with hiring faculty and staff, purchasing equipment and technology, strengthening employer partnerships, and improving data systems for Pell Grant eligibility and student outcome tracking. The FIPSE Special Projects Program funds grants to support innovative projects concerning one or more areas of national need that have been identified by the Education Secretary, including supporting capacity-building for high-quality short-term programs.