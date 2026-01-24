Congressman Bentz Votes to Protect Funding for Pregnancy Centers and Pregnant Students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bentz (OR-02) on January 21st, voted YES on legislation supporting pregnant and parenting women and families: H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, and H.R. 6359, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act. Together, these bills strengthen access to critical resources for women facing unplanned or difficult pregnancies by ensuring that pregnancy resource centers and institutions of higher education can continue providing meaningful, life-affirming support.



Congressman Bentz said, “This legislation would provide women with access to real support when they need it most. Women facing unplanned or difficult pregnancies often need help. Pregnancy resource centers provide practical, compassionate services that help women and families navigate these emotional and economically challenging circumstances with dignity and confidence. We should be expanding options and resources for pregnant women, and that is what these bills do.

Background :



H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, would protect the state’s ability to use Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds to support pregnancy resource centers. These centers offer medical care, parenting education, counseling, and material assistance to pregnant women. Many states, such as Oregon, rely on TANF (Temporary Assistance to Needy Families) funding to help these centers. However, under the Biden Administration a rule was sought to single out pregnancy centers and restrict states from using federal funds to support them. While that rule was never finalized, this legislation ensures future administrations cannot pursue similar actions that would undermine access to these services.



H.R. 6359, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, would amend the Higher Education Act to ensure that colleges and universities inform students of the rights and resources available to pregnant and parenting students. Pregnant and parenting students make up nearly a quarter of undergraduate students and nearly one-third of graduate students, yet many report feeling unsupported or unaware of available accommodations. This bill would help students avoid choosing between pursuing their education or welcoming a child, and it would affirm their right to seek protection under Title IX if they face discrimination for carrying a pregnancy to term.