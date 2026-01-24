Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
The BeautyAshton Kutcher stars in the new series from creator Ryan Murphy

Prime Video
StealSophie Turner stars in the new series about an investment company that gets upended by a heist.

HBO
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!: Watch the two-part docuseries on the comedy legend. 

Netflix
Finding Her Edge: This new show follows professional ice dancers, and the thin line between love and hate. 

Skyscraper Live: Professional climber Alex Honnold will free solo climb one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world in this live event. 

Movie theaters
MercyChris Pratt must prove his innocence to an AI judge played by Rebecca Ferguson in this new film. 