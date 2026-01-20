Talon-ted emu eventually corralled in Florida after chase

Emus may just be flightless birds, but they sure can run fast.

That’s what Cpl. Keisler, of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, discovered while trying to track down a runaway emu on the loose.

“Cpl. Keisler attempted to secure the emu, but the large bird ignored his commands, kicked several times using its large talons, and fled on foot recklessly,” the SJSO says in a Facebook post. “After a short chase, Cpl. Keisler corner the emu, secured it with a makeshift lasso, and handcuffed its legs to render the talons useless.”

“In my 25 years, I’ve never handcuffed an emu,” Keisler adds. “This is definitely a new one.”

The emu was returned safely to its owners, and “all criminal charges against the emu were dropped,” the post quips.