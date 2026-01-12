Rep. Drew Stokesbary says Republicans will prioritize affordability and fight tax increases as 2026 session begins

Story by John Sattgast, Washington State House Republican Communications

Washington lawmakers return to Olympia on Monday for the start of the 2026 legislative session, with affordability expected to dominate the debate. House Republicans say Democratic budget proposals could mean new tax increases at a time when families are already struggling. John Sattgast reports from Olympia.

Republicans say their focus will be squarely on Washington’s affordability crisis. House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary says Democrats are pointing fingers at federal policy, but he argues the real problem is much closer to home:

“Washington is uniquely expensive compared to nearly every other state. That is not a result of the federal policies. Federal policies don’t target Washington. Washington state’s policies target Washington.”

Stokesbary says Republicans will push for direct financial relief for families, including reducing the sales tax on groceries and prepared food. Democrats are expected to propose new tax increases, including an income tax, to close the state’s multibillion-dollar budget shortfall-something Stokesbary says would only make the affordability crisis worse:

“Continuing to raise taxes will only drive more jobs out of state and introduce us into a perpetual cycle of continually trying to raise new taxes.”

Republicans say they’ll evaluate each bill this session through one lens: whether it makes life more affordable for Washingtonians.