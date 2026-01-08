Wyden and Warren Demand Answers from UnitedHealth Group Following New Reports of Seniors Dying in Nursing Homes After Being Denied Care

Text of the Letter (PDF)

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., renewed their investigation into UnitedHealth Group’s (UHG) business practices at nursing homes that work with the company’s subsidiary, Optum, following new, disturbing reports that these practices may have resulted in the deaths of nursing home residents.

“Because you have failed to respond adequately to our inquiry – and in light of additional recent reporting – we are renewing our inquiry with heightened alarm,” the senators wrote. “New reporting published December 17, 2025 goes further to spotlight allegations that at least three nursing home residents died as a result of UHG delaying or denying them care. As new reporting alleges shocking harms resulting from the policies in question, we expect you to meet the urgency of our inquiry.”

Late last year, news reports revealed new allegations that UHG has denied requests to transfer nursing home residents to the hospital despite signs of life-threatening medical problems. In the follow-up letter, the senators made clear that preliminary responses from the company were inadequate and non-responsive and requested information on the company’s business practices related to:

Hospitalization policies

Advance directives

Marketing practices

Federal oversight

In August, Wyden and Warren opened their inquiry into UHG’s nursing home business practices, following reporting and whistleblower disclosures alleging that UHG is padding its revenues at the expense of residents living in nursing homes by reducing hospitalizations for enrollees in order to avoid paying for the cost of medically-necessary, and even lifesaving, care.

The full letter can be found here.

###