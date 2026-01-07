Fatal Crash – Highway 97 – Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore. (7 Jan. 2025) – On Monday, January 5, 2026, at 4:02 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 97 near milepost 31 in Sherman County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a red Honda HRV, operated by Kennth Frank MacDonald (64) of Bradenton (FL), was traveling northbound on Hwy. 97 near Grass Valley when it left the lane of travel of an unknown reason. The Honda collided head-on with a southbound white Freightliner pulling a semi-trailer, operated by Maynor Farid Mendieta Saravia (32) of Willows (CA).

The operator of the Honda (MacDonald) was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Freightliner (Mendieta Saravia) was not injured.

The highway impacted for four hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, South Sherman Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.



# # #